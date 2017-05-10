Andrew Nicholson completes comeback to win Badminton

Andrew Nicholson completed one of equestrian sport's greatest comebacks by winning the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials less than two years after suffering a serious neck injury. The 55-year-old New Zealander, who is based near Marlborough in Wiltshire, underwent an eight-hour neck operation and later revealed his surgeon had told him he could have been left paralysed following a cross-country fall at Gatcombe in August 2015.

