Anderson, Heron win 5k titles at US open water nationals
Two-time Olympian Haley Anderson and David Heron won the 5-kilometer titles at the U.S. open water championships Sunday. Their victories clinched berths in the 5k for this summer's world swimming championships in Hungary.
