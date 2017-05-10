After tumultuous year, Megan Rapinoe is finding a groove
Over the past year she's recovered from ACL surgery, played in the Olympics, dealt with the backlash over her demonstrative support of Colin Kaepernick, and then helped the national team negotiate a new contract with U.S. Soccer. She has a pair of goals with the Seattle Reign through the first four games of the National Women's Soccer League season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May 6
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr 19
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar '17
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC