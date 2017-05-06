Adolph Kiefer, who won gold at the 19...

Adolph Kiefer, who won gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, passes away at 98

16 hrs ago Read more: Silver City Sun-News

Adolph Kiefer, the 100-meter backstroke champion at the 1936 Berlin Games who was America's oldest living Olympic gold medalist in any sport, has died.

