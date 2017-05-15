Abby Wambach marries Christian writer
The former U.S. women's national team star and the blogger and author both shared photos of their wedding day on Instagram. Melton, known for her Christian mom blog Momastery and her New York Times best-selling memoir "Love Warrior," separated from her husband in August 2016, while Wambach revealed her split with wife Sarah Huffman the following month.
