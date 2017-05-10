5-time water polo Olympian Tony Azevedo to retire in June
Five-time Olympian Tony Azevedo will play his final water polo game for the United States next month before retiring at age 35. The longtime team captain will lead the Americans against Croatia on June 11 at Stanford, his alma mater, where he helped the Cardinal win two NCAA championships. Azevedo is considered the best men's water polo player in U.S. history.
