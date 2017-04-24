Wladimir Klitschko tells Anthony Joshua he has recorded prediction of fight result on USB stick
Wladimir Klitschko intensified his mind games with Anthony Joshua ahead of Saturday's world heavyweight title fight by revealing he has already recorded his prediction of the outcome. The challenger, 41, brandished a memory stick which he said contained a video of his prediction at his press conference in London, and said the stick would be sealed in the robe he will wear into the ring at Wembley Stadium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr 19
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar '17
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar '17
|Longtime Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC