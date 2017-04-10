Wenger's future at Arsenal plunged into further uncertainty as Palace profit

Arsene Wenger's future as Arsenal manager took another turn on Monday night as the Gunners were soundly beaten at London rivals Crystal Palace. Having won just two of their last seven Premier League games before travelling to Selhurst Park, Arsenal arrived late in south London and never got out of first gear as Sam Allardyce got one over on his old foe - with the 3-0 victory easing Palace's relegation fears in the process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.