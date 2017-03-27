Wenger relieved fans didn't turn on team in draw with City

Manchester City's Jesus Navas, left, fights for the ball with Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates stadium in London, Sunday, April 2, 2017. . Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, right, runs to score his side's second goal past Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates stadium in L... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.