Warriors' Kevin Durant expected to re...

Warriors' Kevin Durant expected to return from MCL sprain on Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Germantown

Warriors' Kevin Durant expected to return from MCL sprain on Saturday Durant would have three games left in the regular season if he came back Saturday. Check out this story on mynorthwestnow.com: http://usat.ly/2oNXtuv Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant has been cleared by the team's medical staff to return to full-team practices and, barring any setbacks, is expected to return for Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Oracle Arena, the Warriors announced Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Germantown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CPT103388411.jpg Mar 30 Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Mar 30 Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar 16 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar 7 TeamPhartz 1
News Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med... Mar 7 GymnasticsPhart 2
News Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor... Mar '17 Longtime Phart 1
News Russian athletes could be back on track by end ... Mar '17 BackPhaarts 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,730 • Total comments across all topics: 280,114,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC