Warriors' Kevin Durant expected to return from MCL sprain on Saturday Durant would have three games left in the regular season if he came back Saturday. Check out this story on mynorthwestnow.com: http://usat.ly/2oNXtuv Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant has been cleared by the team's medical staff to return to full-team practices and, barring any setbacks, is expected to return for Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Oracle Arena, the Warriors announced Thursday.

