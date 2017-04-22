Veteran Scarponi killed in road accid...

Veteran Scarponi killed in road accident while training

3 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Michele Scarponi, the 2011 Giro d'Italia champion, has been killed in a road accident after being hit by a van while training close to his home in Filottrano, his Astana team said on Saturday. "We left a great champion and a special guy, always smiling in every situation, he was... a landmark for everyone in the Astana Pro Team."

