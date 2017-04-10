Van Avermaet beats Stybar in sprint t...

Van Avermaet beats Stybar in sprint to win Paris-Roubaix

Olympic road champion Greg Van Avermaet overtook Zdenek Stybar just before the line in a thrilling sprint finish to win the Paris-Roubaix classic for the first time on Sunday. With five riders in contention on the final lap entering the velodrome in Roubaix, Stybar launched a blistering attack.

