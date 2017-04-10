USD's Derek Miles to be presented with Olympic bronze medal

The University of South Dakota says assistant track and field coach Derek Miles will be presented an Olympic bronze medal after a Ukrainian pole vaulter was disqualified from the 2008 Olympics for violating anti-doping rules. The International Olympic Committee said in November that re-analysis of Ukrainian pole vaulter Denys Yurchenko's samples from Beijing 2008 resulted in a positive test for a banned substance.

