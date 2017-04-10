USD's Derek Miles to be presented wit...

USD's Derek Miles to be presented with Olympic bronze medal

The University of South Dakota says assistant track and field coach Derek Miles will be presented an Olympic bronze medal after a Ukrainian pole vaulter was disqualified from the 2008 Olympics for violating anti-doping rules. The International Olympic Committee said in November that re-analysis of Ukrainian pole vaulter Denys Yurchenko's samples from Beijing 2008 resulted in a positive test for a banned substance.

