Up against the nation's best for Grand Falls-Windsor Special Olympian
The accomplished member of the Exploit's Hurricanes Special Olympics team has seen his hard work and determination pay off, in spades. Joshua, 17, posted some amazing results at the recent Summer Games tryouts and earned himself a spot on the provincial squad that will travel to Winnipeg, Manitoba this August.
