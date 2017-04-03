UFC 210 results from last night: Daniel Cormier vs Anthony Johnson fight recap
Ultimate Fighting Championship Light Heavyweight elites Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson clashed last night at UFC 210 inside KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Even aside from the weigh-in controversy - which featured a sneaky bit of towel balancing by the Olympic wrestler - there were plenty of reasons to be invested in this bout.
