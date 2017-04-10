U-15 shuttlers Gayatri, Samiya emerge victorious in Jakarta

NEW DELHI: Call it a super Sunday for Indian badminton, if you like. Not long before the first all-Indian final of the Singapore Open Super Series between Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth, approximately 900 kilometers southwards in Jakarta, three young Indian shuttlers did the country proud by claiming podium finishes at the 2017 International Junior Grand Prix .

