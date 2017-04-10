U-15 shuttlers Gayatri, Samiya emerge victorious in Jakarta
NEW DELHI: Call it a super Sunday for Indian badminton, if you like. Not long before the first all-Indian final of the Singapore Open Super Series between Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth, approximately 900 kilometers southwards in Jakarta, three young Indian shuttlers did the country proud by claiming podium finishes at the 2017 International Junior Grand Prix .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar '17
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar '17
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Mar '17
|BackPhaarts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC