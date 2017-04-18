Tributes paid to former Olympic high jumper Germaine Mason
Jamaican police reported the 34-year-old, who won silver for Great Britain at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, was involved in an accident in Kingston on Thursday morning. He said: "Our staff and colleagues who worked with Germaine are naturally saddened to hear this awful news.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Wed
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar '17
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar '17
|Longtime Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC