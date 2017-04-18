Tom Fleming, twice NYC Marathon champ, dies coaching at meet
Tom Fleming, the New York City Marathon winner in 1973 and 1975 and twice a Boston Marathon runner-up, has died. He was 65. Fleming died Wednesday of an apparent heart attack while coaching a middle school team at a meet in Verona, New Jersey, the Montclair Kimberley Academy said in a statement Thursday.
