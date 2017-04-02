The Latest: S Carolina women spoil Mi...

The Latest: S Carolina women spoil Miss St miracle for title

A'ja Wilson and Allisha Gray both had double-doubles and the Gamecocks beat the Bulldogs 67-55 to win the NCAA women's championship in an all-Southeastern Conference matchup of first-time finalists Sunday night. The loss for Mississippi State came two days after ending UConn's record 111-game winning streak with a stunning buzzer-beater by Morgan William in overtime in the semifinals.

Chicago, IL

