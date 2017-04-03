Tergat gets support of federations to...

Tergat gets support of federations to be Kenya Olympic head

Two-time Olympic silver medalist Paul Tergat gained the support of Kenya's most important sports federations on Tuesday in his bid to become head of the country's troubled Olympic committee.

