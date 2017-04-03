Teenager charged in sexual assault sh...

Teenager charged in sexual assault shown on Facebook

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Chicago has been grappling with a surge in violent crime with 4,331 gun victims and 762 murders in 2016More A 14-year-old Chicago male has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault last month of a 15-year-old female that was streamed on Facebook Live, police said Saturday. We are expecting to learn new details later this morning in the break in this case.

Chicago, IL

