Teenager charged in sexual assault shown on Facebook
Chicago has been grappling with a surge in violent crime with 4,331 gun victims and 762 murders in 2016More A 14-year-old Chicago male has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault last month of a 15-year-old female that was streamed on Facebook Live, police said Saturday. We are expecting to learn new details later this morning in the break in this case.
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar 16
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar 7
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar 7
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar 5
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Mar 4
|BackPhaarts
|1
