Sydney Pickrem sets Canadian record in 200-metre individual medley

Sydney Pickrem broke her own Canadian record in the 200-metre individual medley, while Alex Loginov did the unexpected by winning the 50 freestyle on Sunday at the 2017 Team Canada Trials. Pickrem, who represents Island Swimming, won the 200 IM in two minutes, 9:56 seconds.

