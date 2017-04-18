SWIMMING: Carlin kicks off British Ch...

SWIMMING: Carlin kicks off British Championships with bronze medal

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Wiltshire Times

SWINDON'S Jazz Carlin lost her British 200m freestyle crown as she was forced to settle for a bronze medal in tonight's final in Sheffield. Last year's double Olympic silver medallist in Rio, enjoyed a successful winter training camp in Mexico, before returning to the pool for the British Championships this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiltshire Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CPT103388411.jpg Mar 30 Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Mar 30 Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar '17 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar '17 TeamPhartz 1
News Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med... Mar '17 GymnasticsPhart 2
News Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor... Mar '17 Longtime Phart 1
News Russian athletes could be back on track by end ... Mar '17 BackPhaarts 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,398,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC