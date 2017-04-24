Swimmer Adam Peaty looking for more gold in Budapest

Olympic 100 metres breaststroke champion Adam Peaty features after gaining a spot automatically by winning his event in a qualification-standard time at the British Championships in Sheffield last week. Just outside the WR tonight but extremely happy this time of season! 2 Qualification times for World Championships this summer! pic.twitter.com/umWoVab0QX His and Scott's fellow Olympic medallists Siobhan-Marie O'Connor, Chris Walker-Hebborn, James Guy, the reigning world 200m freestyle champion, and Stephen Milne are also included in the team after registering 'consideration' times last week.

