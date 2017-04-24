Swimmer Adam Peaty looking for more gold in Budapest
Olympic 100 metres breaststroke champion Adam Peaty features after gaining a spot automatically by winning his event in a qualification-standard time at the British Championships in Sheffield last week. Just outside the WR tonight but extremely happy this time of season! 2 Qualification times for World Championships this summer! pic.twitter.com/umWoVab0QX His and Scott's fellow Olympic medallists Siobhan-Marie O'Connor, Chris Walker-Hebborn, James Guy, the reigning world 200m freestyle champion, and Stephen Milne are also included in the team after registering 'consideration' times last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr 19
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar '17
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar '17
|Longtime Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC