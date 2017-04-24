Suspended Ryan Lochte to swim at Riverside Masters Meet

United States' Ryan Lochte checks his time in a men's 4×200-meter freestyle heat during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lochte, who had a gas-station incident at last years Rio Olympics, is currently suspended from USA Swimming national team competitions until June 30 and July's world championships meet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.