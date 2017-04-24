Special Olympics offers more than just competition
The Special Olympics Heart of Texas chapter hosted it's second largest event of the year Saturday at Connally High School. Over 375 children and adults, ranging in age from eight to 68-years-old, participated in track and field events including relays, runs and walks, softball throw, long jump and javelin.
