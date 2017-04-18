South Dakotan pole vaulter receives medal from 2008 Olympics
Derek Miles, University of South Dakota alum and current USD pole vaulting coach, holds his son Ariston, 3, after a presentation of an Olympic bronze medal by the International Olympic Committee, Monday, April 17, 2017, at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, S.D. Miles placed fourth in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, but the International Olympic Committee recently disqualified Denys Yurchenko, the third-place finisher, after retested samples showed Yurchenko used a banned substance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar '17
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar '17
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Mar '17
|BackPhaarts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC