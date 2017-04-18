South Dakotan pole vaulter receives medal from 2008 Olympics

Derek Miles, University of South Dakota alum and current USD pole vaulting coach, holds his son Ariston, 3, after a presentation of an Olympic bronze medal by the International Olympic Committee, Monday, April 17, 2017, at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, S.D. Miles placed fourth in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, but the International Olympic Committee recently disqualified Denys Yurchenko, the third-place finisher, after retested samples showed Yurchenko used a banned substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.