South Dakotan pole vaulter receives m...

South Dakotan pole vaulter receives medal from 2008 Olympics

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Derek Miles, University of South Dakota alum and current USD pole vaulting coach, holds his son Ariston, 3, after a presentation of an Olympic bronze medal by the International Olympic Committee, Monday, April 17, 2017, at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, S.D. Miles placed fourth in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, but the International Olympic Committee recently disqualified Denys Yurchenko, the third-place finisher, after retested samples showed Yurchenko used a banned substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CPT103388411.jpg Mar 30 Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Mar 30 Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar '17 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar '17 TeamPhartz 1
News Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med... Mar '17 GymnasticsPhart 2
News Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor... Mar '17 Longtime Phart 1
News Russian athletes could be back on track by end ... Mar '17 BackPhaarts 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,398,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC