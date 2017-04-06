Soldier Field in Chicago hosting the ...

Soldier Field in Chicago hosting the opening ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Germantown

USA, Mexico, Canada set to submit joint bid to host 2026 World Cup The United States hosted the World Cup in 1994, while Mexico hosted in 1970 and 1986. Check out this story on mynorthwestnow.com: http://usat.ly/2oNsuyF A joint bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup incorporating the United States, Canada and Mexico is moving closer to fruition, CONCACAF confederation chief Victor Montagliani said on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Germantown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CPT103388411.jpg Mar 30 Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Mar 30 Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar 16 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar 7 TeamPhartz 1
News Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med... Mar 7 GymnasticsPhart 2
News Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor... Mar '17 Longtime Phart 1
News Russian athletes could be back on track by end ... Mar '17 BackPhaarts 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,476 • Total comments across all topics: 280,105,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC