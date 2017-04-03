Sir Chris Hoy defends British Cycling against bullying allegations

Sir Chris Hoy has described the allegations of bullying and discrimination at British Cycling as "upsetting and incredibly sad to read" but has claimed he does not recognise them from his long racing career. The 41-year-old Scot was part of the Great Britain cycling squad from 1995 to 2013, winning six Olympic gold medals and 11 world titles as British Cycling's Manchester base became known as 'the medal factory'.

