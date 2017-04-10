Second-round exit for Callum Skinner ...

Second-round exit for Callum Skinner in men's sprint

23 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Mail

Olympic silver medallist Callum Skinner made a second-round exit in the men's sprint at the Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong on Friday. Skinner last August in Rio finished runner-up to fellow Briton Jason Kenny, who was absent here on an extended post-Games break.

