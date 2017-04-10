Sam Oldham to head up British team in Cluj
Former Olympic bronze medallist Sam Oldham will lead an inexperienced British men's team at the European Gymnastics Championships in Cluj next week. Oldham is joined by newly-crowned British all-around champion Joe Fraser plus Frank Baines, Courtney Tulloch and Dom Cunningham in the five-man squad for the event.
