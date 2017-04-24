Robbie Williams fights himself in the boxing ring in his new video for The Heavy Entertainment Show

Robbie Williams has backed Anthony Joshua to triumph against Wladimir Klitschko for the World Heavyweight title as his new music video shows the singer don boxing gloves to fight himself in the ring. The video for The Heavy Entertainment Show, the title track from the former Take That star's latest album, shows the singer sporting gloves bearing his initials and a sequinned robe with National Treasure emblazoned across the back.

