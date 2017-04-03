Rio stars Rivard, Chernove win Canadian Paralympic Committee's Athlete Awards
Swimmer Aurelie Rivard was named best female athlete and cyclist Tristen Chernove took home best Games debut honours Friday night at the 2017 Canadian Paralympic Hall of Fame and Sport Awards ceremony. Rivard of St-Jean-sur Richelieu, Que., was Canada's top medal producer at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, winning four medals in the pool, including three gold and one silver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar 16
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar '17
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar '17
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Mar '17
|BackPhaarts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC