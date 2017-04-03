Promoters refuse to confirm Manny Pacquiao's fight with Jeff Horn
Promoters refused to declare Manny Pacquiao's fight with Australia's Jeff Horn official on Thursday, saying "there is no event to be announced" until all contracts had been signed. The Philippine world boxing champion's camp announced in Manila on Wednesday that Pacquiao would challenge undefeated Horn in Brisbane in July.
