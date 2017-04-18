POINT-TO-POINT: Charlie Case delighted at first victory
CHARLIE Case could hardly contain his excitement after claiming his first victory on Breaking The Bank in the Richardsons Kimble Club Members Race for Novice Riders on Saturday. The 17-year-old was left clear aboard the gelding, trained by his mother, Sarah, at Edgcote, near Banbury, and owned by his father, Ben, when odds-on favourite Vesperal Dream unseated Izzie Marshall seven fences out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar '17
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar '17
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Mar '17
|BackPhaarts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC