POINT-TO-POINT: Charlie Case delighted at first victory

CHARLIE Case could hardly contain his excitement after claiming his first victory on Breaking The Bank in the Richardsons Kimble Club Members Race for Novice Riders on Saturday. The 17-year-old was left clear aboard the gelding, trained by his mother, Sarah, at Edgcote, near Banbury, and owned by his father, Ben, when odds-on favourite Vesperal Dream unseated Izzie Marshall seven fences out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.