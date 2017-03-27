Podium finish for Carl Hester at World Cup dressage final

The Gloucestershire-based rider, making his first World Cup final appearance since 2005, posted a freestyle score of 83.757 per cent aboard his Rio Olympics ride Nip Tuck, whose stable name is Barney, to complete the podium places behind winner Isabell Werth and runner-up Laura Graves. "I think he gave his maximum," Hester said, of Nip Tuck.

