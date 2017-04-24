Paris to host 2020 European track and field championships

European Athletics announced Friday that competition will take place at Charlety Stadium from Aug. 26-30, just weeks after the 2020 Olympics finish in Tokyo on Aug. 9. European Athletics president Svein Arne Hansen said "it's an ambitious yet realistic project, which will enable us to return our sport to center stage again, shortly after the Olympic Games." France, which hosted the world championships in 2003 and is bidding to host the 2024 Olympics, will organize the European championships for the first time since 1938.

