Pacquiao says Horn fight will show he's not done yet
USA. In this Nov. 5, 2016 file photo, Manny Pacquiao, of the Philippines, celebrates after defeating Jessie Vargas in their WBO welterweight title boxing match, in Las Vegas. BRISBANE, Australia -- Manny Pacquiao said his July 2 world title bout with Jeff Horn is his chance to tell the boxing world "I'm not done yet."
