Pacquiao eyes July 2 Horn fight
Philippines boxing icon Manny Pacquiao is negotiating a July 2 fight with unbeaten Australian Jeff Horn, the Filipino world champion's camp said Saturday. "We are working out the details for the fight on July 2," Pacquiao's adviser Michael Koncz told AFP by text message.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Thu
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Thu
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar 16
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar 7
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar 7
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar 5
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Mar 4
|BackPhaarts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC