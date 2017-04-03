One step closer to Olympic gold for S...

One step closer to Olympic gold for South Surrey weightlifter

The 32-year-old South Surrey weightlifter won bronze in the women's 63-kg division at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, but last year , both the gold and silver medallists - Kazakhstan's Maiya Maneza and Russia's Svetlana Tsurukaeva, respectively - were discovered to have tested positive for banned substances. Maneza was officially stripped of her medal last fall, and Tsurukaeva was officially sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee Wednesday, leaving just one final step - the actual handing of the gold medal to Girard - still to come.

