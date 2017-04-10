Olympic Power Couple Teams Up to Fight Blood Cancers with Team In Training
The power couple will support this iconic endurance sports training program in its quest to cure blood cancers, the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. Fresh off of their medal-winning Olympics in Rio de Janeiro last summer, the Eatons announced their retirement in January, looking for their next challenge. For their entire professional career, they have competed for different teams -- Ashton for the United States, Brianne for Canada -- but now they will be joining the same team, Team In Training .
