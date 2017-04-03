Olympic marathon champion Jemima Sumgong fails drugs test
Olympic marathon champion Jemima Sumgong tested positive for the blood booster EPO in a surprise test in Kenya, the IAAF said Friday, another damaging blow to the credibility of the East African country's famed distance-running program. Sumgong became the first Kenyan woman to win Olympic gold in the marathon at last year's Rio de Janeiro Games, is the reigning London Marathon champion, and was the points leader in the World Marathon Majors series.
