Olympians descend on Des Moines for Drake Relays
Stars like LaShawn Merritt, Omar McLeod, Jenny Simpson, Kristi Castlin and others will be greeted with temperatures in the upper 40s, steady wind and good chances for rain during Friday and Saturday's sessions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr 19
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar '17
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar '17
|Longtime Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC