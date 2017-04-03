Olympian Penny Oleksiak wins 100-metr...

Olympian Penny Oleksiak wins 100-metre freestyle at Team Canada Trials

Read more: Truro Daily News

The Olympic gold medallist was fourth after 50 metres but turned it on in the final 25 to win the women's 100m freestyle in 53.84 seconds, securing herself a spot on the Canadian team that will compete at the upcoming world championships. "I kind of just went out a little bit too slow," said the 16-year-old Toronto native.

