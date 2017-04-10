NWSL embarks on its 5th season with n...

NWSL embarks on its 5th season with new TV deal, new star

" While a few of the U.S. women's national team players have opted to go overseas, midfielder Tobin Heath is happy to stay stateside with the Portland Thorns. And who could blame her? The National Women's Soccer League team is loaded with talent, including fellow national team players Allie Long, Meghan Klingenberg, Emily Sonnett and Lindsey Horan, as well as France's Amandine Henry and Canadian star Christine Sinclair.

Chicago, IL

