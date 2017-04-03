Nicola Adams keeping good company ahe...

Nicola Adams keeping good company ahead of professional debut

Read more: Streatham Guardian

Nicola Adams believes working alongside some of the world's best will stand her in good stead when she makes her professional debut in Manchester on Saturday. The 34-year-old has been training in the same San Francisco gym as the likes of pound-for-pound star Andre Ward and Amir Khan ahead of her clash with Argentina's Virginia Carcamo.

