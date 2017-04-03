Nicola Adams eyeing the Las Vegas lights as she warms up for professional debut
Nicola Adams insists her desire to continue making women's boxing history will not stop until her name is shining down from the giant billboards above the Las Vegas Strip. The double Olympic champion begins another bright new era for the sport in Manchester on Saturday night when she makes her professional debut against Argentina's Virginia Carcamo.
