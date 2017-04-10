New Zealand edge Netherlands to retain men's team sprint title

Defending champions New Zealand beat the Netherlands to take gold in the men's team sprint at the world track championships on Wednesday, as Britain, who dominated the Rio boards at last year's Olympics, endured a disappointing day. Russian duo Daria Shmeleva and Anastasiia Voinova also defended their title in the women's team sprint final, beating Australia's Kaarle McCulloch and Stephanie Morton, with Germany holding off China to take bronze.

