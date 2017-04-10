New Zealand edge Netherlands to retain men's team sprint title
Defending champions New Zealand beat the Netherlands to take gold in the men's team sprint at the world track championships on Wednesday, as Britain, who dominated the Rio boards at last year's Olympics, endured a disappointing day. Russian duo Daria Shmeleva and Anastasiia Voinova also defended their title in the women's team sprint final, beating Australia's Kaarle McCulloch and Stephanie Morton, with Germany holding off China to take bronze.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar 16
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar '17
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar '17
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Russian athletes could be back on track by end ...
|Mar '17
|BackPhaarts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC