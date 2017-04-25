New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady doesn't
Projecting when top sports figures will announce retirement Dale Earnhardt Jr. announcing on Tuesday that he plans to retire at the end of the 2017 season. Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: http://usat.ly/2q1OrdJ With Dale Earnhardt Jr. announcing on Tuesday that he plans to retire at the end of the 2017 season, we look at 15 other prominent athletes or coaches and project when they may call it a career: LeBron James, age 32: He's smarter than most about managing his body, and chasing Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant will keep him young for a few more years.
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr 19
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar '17
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar '17
|Longtime Phart
|1
