Natalie Powell secures bronze for Great Britain at European Judo Championships
Great Britain's Natalie Powell beat Karen Stevenson to win bronze in the under-78kg category at the European Judo Championships in Warsaw. The Welsh judoka took on the Dutch fighter in an even contest but, with little over 90 seconds left, Powell threw Stevenson for ippon to end up on the European podium for the second year running.
